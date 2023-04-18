Didn't take signatures of any NCP MLA says, Ajit Pawar on rumours of rift with party

On Tuesday afternoon, Ajit Pawar addressed the media and expressed his concern regarding the misunderstandings being spread about him. He stated that the news being circulated is baseless and untrue, and put an end to the speculations of a potential "political earthquake." Pawar stated that he has not taken any MLA signatures to show majority and slammed all rumours.

"We are all from the NCP and will continue to be so in the future," he said.There were talks about Ajit Pawar holding a meeting with the MLAs in the legislative assembly. However, Ajit Pawar clarified that all the MLAs had come for their respective work and he had also come for his work. He added that they all met for work and the meeting should not be interpreted differently.

Ajit Pawar questioned why the media gives more attention to him than to others. He pointed out that if he doesn't speak at the Mahavikas Aghadi meeting, it becomes news, while if Balasaheb Thorat doesn't speak, it doesn't get reported. He even joked that maybe they should write a formal agreement on stamp paper to clarify the media's love for him. He emphasized that misinformation is being spread about him for no reason. Additionally, he stated that he did not take any signatures of the MLAs and that they are still with the Nationalist Party. He further clarified that there were no letters signed by the 40 MLAs.