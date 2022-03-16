Disha Salian's death: Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane granted pre-arrest bail by Sessions Court

Union Minister Narayan Rane along with his MLA son Nitesh Rane were granted pre-arrest bail on Wednesday. On February 27, a case was registered against Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane for allegedly spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian.

The Sessions Court in Dindoshi ruled in the case today. The court has given relief to the father-son duo in this case.

Satish Maneshinde, counsel for Union Minister Narayan Rane, said, "Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane have been granted pre-arrest bail. The bail of Rs 15,000 has been granted. There are many cases which should be paid more attention, so that ordinary citizens can be relieved."

The case was registered by Salian's mother under sections 500, 509 of IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

In the FIR copy, Disha's mother alleged that her daughter was defamed by these politicians while making statements about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, Narayan Rane had said in a press conference that Disha Salian was tortured and killed. Her parents had then lodged a complaint against Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane at the police station. After receiving the report of the Women's Commission, a case was registered against Narayan and Nitesh Rane at the Malvani Police Station in Mumbai. After that, Rane's father and son were also interrogated.