Disha Salian's parents write to President to take action against Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's family has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to take action against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane, alleging that their daughter's death is being politicised.

Disha Salian, a business associate of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is said to have committed suicide on June 8, 2020. A week later, Singh was also found dead at his Bandra home, triggering a major political row.

Narayan Rane had claimed that Disha Salian was eliminated as she knew certain 'secrets' and raised doubts on her death probe, but the Salian family hit back saying that the Mumbai Police had completed its probe, and the family is now trying to move ahead.

Taking strong umbrage at the manner in which their daughter's death was being exploited by "certain leaders" (of the BJP), the aged Salian couple warned that if this does not stop, they would "take some drastic steps" for which only the politic would be responsible.