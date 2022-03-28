Disney+ Hotstar to come up with Indian version of Irish thriller-mystery 'Blood'

Streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar will soon come up with the Indian version of the award-winning Irish series 'Blood'.

'Mirzapur' directors Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai have come on board to helm the project.

Created by Sophie Petzal, 'Blood' is an intimate drama and psychological thriller about familial bonds, memories, and the past's impact on the present.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content, Disney+ Hotstar, and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said,"We are elated to announce the Indian adaptation of award-winning drama Blood, thereby, further strengthening our thriller offerings. The demand for entertainment is rapidly evolving, and viewers' want for new-fangled content is expanding. On our journey to engage with millions of viewers, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the most prolific creative minds at All3Media International to present stories that defy narratives to satiate our viewer's appetite for an unparalleled entertainment experience."

The Indian version of the show will be produced by Dreamers & Doers Co, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment, in association with All3Media International. The cast has not been revealed yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

