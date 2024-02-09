Divekar Gang Booked Under MCOCA for Terrorizing Hadapsar Residents

Aman Sanjay Divekar, along with two associates, faces charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for allegedly inciting terror within the Hadapsar police station limits. Divekar, aged 24 and a resident of Jainnagar, Bibwewadi, Pune, along with Vishal Sanjay Lokhande (24, Indiranagar, Upper Depo, Bibwewadi) and a detained juvenile, stand accused of threatening and robbing a man near MAHADA Society in Hadapsar. The incident, which occurred on December 6 around 5:00 PM, saw Divekar and his accomplices intercepting the victim while he was riding his bike near Khwaja Garib Nawaz Masjid. Threatening the victim with a sharp iron weapon, they allegedly stole Rs 4000 from him and warned him against reporting the incident.

Prompted by the victim's report, Crime Branch Unit 5 of the Hadapsar police station initiated an investigation. Acting on a tip-off, officers successfully apprehended the accused in Hadapsar. Divekar, known for his gang's attempts to establish dominance in areas including Bibwewadi, Kale-Padal, Mhada Colony, Hadapsar, and Syed Nagar, has a history of organizing criminal activities involving dangerous weapons. Prior charges against the Divekar gang include causing grievous injuries, molestation, vehicle vandalism, and public intimidation. In light of their persistent criminal behavior, senior officials, including Hadapsar Police Station's Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke and Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 5 R Raja, proposed the inclusion of MCOCA charges against the Divekar gang to Additional Commissioner of Police, Eastern Regional Division, Ranjan Kumar Sharma. Following scrutiny, the proposal was approved, signaling a significant escalation in legal action against the organized crime group.