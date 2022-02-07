Divyanka Tripathi responds to tweet accusing her of copying condolence post for Lata Mangeshkar

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi on Monday expressed her grief over the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Taking to Twitter, she penned a heartfelt note.

"You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today.RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji," she wrote.

However, her condolence post did not go down well with one social media user. The particular user accused her of copying her note.

"From where you copied these lines," the netizen tweeted.

Divyanka was quick to give a befitting reply to the social media user

"Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai (My compliment lies in your contempt)," Divyanka replied.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor