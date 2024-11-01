Diwali 2024: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Marks Deepawali Celebration with Special Lunch (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his warm wishes to everyone for Deepawali, emphasizing the importance of this festival of lights. Speaking during the Lakshmi Puja celebrations at the departmental office, Fadnavis shared his tradition of coming to work on this auspicious day for the last 30-32 years. Fadnavis expressed his joy in gathering with his colleagues, stating, "We carry our tiffins and have lunch here. It is a matter of happiness for me to meet the members of our organisation." His presence at the office during Deepawali not only reinforces the spirit of teamwork but also highlights the significance of celebrating cultural traditions in the workplace.

BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis began Diwali celebrations by announcing that the MahaYuti government will come back to power in the state and also by inducting a veteran Mumbai Congress leader Ravi Raja into the party fold. Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be elected as Chief Minister after the elections hinting that many top leaders from Congress will join the BJP after Diwali.

"In the next few days, many Congress leaders will join the BJP. Don't ask me who those Congress leaders are. The MahaYuti alliance (grand coalition) government will come back to power. One can see positivity in favour of the MahaYuti," he added.

Asked a query over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray's statement that the MahaYuti will form the government in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "What Raj Thackeray said is a good thing. But today I tell you that the MahaYuti government will come back to power in the state with its Chief Minister."The BJP leader also downplayed Raj Thackeray's comment that BJP will hold the Chief Minister's post.The Assembly elections for the 288 Maharashtra constituencies will take place in a single phase on 20 November, with vote counting scheduled for 23 November.In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.