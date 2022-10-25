Diwali: 5 fire incidents reported in Mumbai due to firecrackers

Several fire incidents, including five from Thane, were reported in Maharashtra due to the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali yesterday, said officials as quoted by the news agency ANI. Several fire incidents, including five from Thane, were reported in Maharashtra due to the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali yesterday, said officials as quoted by the news agency ANI. In Thane, a total of five incidents of fire were reported at different locations due to the bursting of firecrackers, according to Thane Municipal Corporation.

However, no injuries were reported in any of these incidents, ANI reported. In another incident, a fire broke out in a house in a building in Goregaon East in Mumbai. A team of the fire brigade was deployed on the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualty has been reported, as per ANI reports. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that fire also broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel on Sunday. As per preliminary information, a level-1 fire broke out at 11 pm at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

