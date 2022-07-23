Do not celebrate Gatari Amavasya in police station, crime branch or special branch; circular issued by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police has been warned not to celebrate Gatari Amavasya 2022 at Police Station, Crime Branch, or Special Branch, otherwise, action will be taken. As the police station is a public place, instructions have been given to all the police stations in Mumbai not to slaughter animals in this place. Instructions to stop this practice have been given in a letter issued by the police force

Every Deputy Commissioner of Police has been instructed to ensure that animal slaughtering should not be done at police stations and other public places.

Gatari is celebrated on the Amavasya, or no moon day, in the month of Ashada as per the Marathi calendar in Maharashtra.

But this practice is highly likely to be opposed by animal protection organizations. Since the police force is responsible for maintaining law and order in society, the police must follow the law itself. Police stations come under the term 'public space'. Therefore, slaughtering animals in such places is illegal and the person who commits such acts deserves legal action, it is said in this letter.