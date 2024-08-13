Doctors Strike in Maharashtra: Resident Doctors' Body Goes on Strike Today Against Kolkata Rape-Murder

Doctors across the country are going on indefinite strike to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The BJ Medical College's (BJMC) wing of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has also declared a strike for Tuesday, August 13.

MARD office-bearers said on Monday that around 8,000 resident doctors from several public hospitals across Maharashtra will halt work—except for emergency duty—from Tuesday.

All elective services at the hospital are on halt to express solidarity with other resident doctors protesting against the RG Kar Medical College incident. However, emergency services will remain non-strike and not be affected. Elective services, including OPDs, elective operations, ward duties, lab services, and academic duties, will be affected by the strike.

The association has demanded an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation into rape and murder of trainee doctor in Kolkata by the central authority, no police brutality towards doctors protesting at RG Kar College, formation of an expert committee to speed up the implementation of Central Healthcare Protection Act, and improvement of security measures, including fully functional CCTVs and well-equipped guards, for better safety of healthcare workers.

Resident doctors in Mumbai conducted candlelight marches at their colleges in the evening. Earlier in the day, their intimation letter about the strike said, “In solidarity with our colleagues, we support the nation-wide halting of elective services which will include the OPDs, elective OTs, ward duties, lab services, and the academic duties starting from 9am on Tuesday.”

“It’s not only important to install CCTV cameras, but to ensure they are functional as well,” a MARD representative said. He said MARD will also submit its suggestions for CCTV installations. MARD representatives in their strike-intimation letter said they wanted “better security measures, including fully functional CCTVs and well-equipped guards for better safety of healthcare workers”.