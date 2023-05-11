Doesn't suit Uddhav Thackeray to talk about morality says, Fadnavis after SC verdict

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the Supreme Court's verdict said It doesn't suit Uddhav Thackeray to talk about morality. I want to ask him if had he forgotten his morals when he went with NCP&Congress for CM post.He had not resigned on moral grounds but due to fear after people who were with him left him

The Supreme Court today said that the Maharashtra Governor was not justified in calling upon then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority in the Assembly on June 30 last year but refused to order status quo ante, saying he did not face the floor test and resigned.

In a unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas related to the political crisis that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray following a revolt by the Eknath Shinde faction, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud held that House speaker's decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of Shiv Sena was illegal.