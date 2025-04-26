Dogs and Cats Will Also Be Cremated in Crematoriums; State Government Issues Order

Kolhapur: In the future, pet dogs and cats will also have to be cremated. The Urban Development Department issued a government order in this regard on Friday and asked to arrange crematoriums for the cremation of animals. Minister Pratap Sarnaik had raised the question in the monsoon session on July 25, 2023.

After the death of pets, the bodies of animals are often thrown into creeks, lakes, open spaces, water bodies or on the road. If the bodies are not disposed of properly, a foul smell is released. It causes discomfort. There is a risk of spreading diseases. Against this background, this order states that all urban local self-government bodies in the state should provide a place for the cremation of pets next to the solid waste management center in their jurisdiction.

What are the instructions?

While cremating dead animals, care should be taken that there is no foul smell and no spread of diseases. All urban local self-government bodies should take care that dead pets are not thrown in other places. Local governments should allow the cremation of pets by charging a certain fee.