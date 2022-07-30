Don't dare insult Maharashtra again; Kishori Pednekar warns Governor

The political repercussions of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's statement have started to emerge. Shiv Sena leader, former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar warned that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is known worldwide as a controversial governor, should not dare to insult Maharashtra again. At this time, she also criticized BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who supported the Governor.

Former Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar said in a press conference that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari never fulfilled his responsibility as Governor. The governor is known only as a controversial governor. He want publicity anyway. Even negative publicity works. We respect the post of Governor. He warned that the governor should not dare to insult Maharashtra after maintaining the honor of this post. How can we forget the contribution of Marathi people in Maharashtra. Pednekar also asked how Marathi people can be forgotten while living in Maharashtra.

