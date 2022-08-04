Don't decide on Eknath Shinde camp's claim for 'real Shiv Sena' now: Supreme Court directs EC

Supreme Court has asked Election Commission of India not to decide on the application filed by Eknath Shinde camp for recognition as the 'real Shiv Sena' party and allotment of the Bow and Arrow symbol to it.

Supreme Court told Election Commission that if the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp seeks time to file a response to its notices on Shinde camp's petition, it should consider their request to adjourn the case. The court said that it may decide on August 8 whether to refer some issues involved in the Maharashtra political crisis to a five-judge Constitutional bench.



On Thursday, the Supreme Court again heard the disqualification plea of ​​16 MLAs of Shiv Sena along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued for Shiv Sena in this hearing. Senior lawyer Harish Salve argued for the Shinde faction in the court. After Eknath Shinde's rebellion in the state, 40 Shiv Sena MLAs joined the Shinde group. Some 16 MLAs were served disqualification notices by the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.