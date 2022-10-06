DRI arrests person with drugs at Mumbai airport, recovers 16 kg heroin worth Rs 80 crores

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a person with drugs at Mumbai International Airport and recovered 16 kg of high-quality heroin drugs, said DRI on Wednesday.

The value of the seized drugs is being said to be more than Rs 80 crores in the international market, added DRI.

The arrested accused has been identified as Binu John, a resident of Kerala.

On the basis of the information received by the DRI, as the accused reached the airport, he was detained, searched and his luggage was checked.

After his luggage was checked, nothing was found at that time, only then his trolley bag was checked thoroughly and drugs were recovered in the fake cavity.

The DRI registered a case under the NDPS Act and arrested him.

The accused drugs peddler John told the DRI that a foreign national had given him one thousand US dollars as commission to take him to India, the accused also disclosed the names of other associates,

DRI is now probing these names, DRI is also now finding out whether John was involved in the smuggling of drugs in India earlier also.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor