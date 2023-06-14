Driver and owner face charges in fatal Pune-Mumbai Expressway tanker accident

Yesterday, a tragic incident occurred on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Lonavala, where a tanker transporting ethanol from a sugar mill in Satara flipped over and burst into flames. This unfortunate event resulted in the loss of four lives, including three members of a single family.

According to the reports, it has been determined that the driver of the speeding vehicle lost control, resulting in a collision with a sidewall and the subsequent spillage of ethanol. The accident took place at approximately 11:30 am, followed by a rapid outbreak of fire.

The Pune Rural police have initiated legal proceedings against the driver, Nitin Satre, and the unidentified owner of the tanker. They have been charged with culpable homicide under Section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to causing death through acts done with knowledge that it is likely to cause death, but without the intention to cause it. However, no arrests have been made at this time as the driver is currently receiving medical treatment.

The initial speculations regarding the substance being oil or methanol have been disproven. The police have recently affirmed that the tanker was actually carrying ethanol from the Jarandeshwar Sugar mill in Satara, destined for fuel depots in Vashi where it would be blended with automobile fuels.