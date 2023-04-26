Dr.Pradnya Changede wins medical category Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year award

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023 was a tribute to those who made Maharashtra proud, a celebration of those who shaped the destiny of his great state, and a source of inspiration for Maharashtrians of tomorrow.

The nomination for the award were announced recently, there was five nominees in the medical/Mumbai category. This year Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2023 awarded to Dr.Pradnya Changede.

Dr. Pradnya Changede is a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist practicing in Chembur. She has an experience of 15 years in the field of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year award ceremony was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli. This year significant number of individuals from many industries such as sports, cinema, science, technology, business, arts, infrastructure, society, politics, and administration will be felicitated.