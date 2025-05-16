Drug Racket Busted in Mumbai: Crime Branch Seizes 2 kg of MD Drugs Worth Rs 4 Crore, Two Arrested

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 5 arrested two suspected drug suppliers near Jogeshwari Bus Depot and seized 2 kilograms of mephedrone (MD) valued at approximately Rs 4 crore in the international market. The operation was led by Police Inspector Nair and his team, who were patrolling near SV Road in Jogeshwari West on the evening of May 15 (Thursday). The officers noticed suspicious activity involving two men near the bus depot. Upon intercepting and searching the suspects, the team discovered a large quantity of MD drugs in their possession.

Following the seizure, both individuals were taken into custody and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Amboli Police Station. The Mumbai Crime Branch has launched a further investigation to trace the broader supply network and identify other individuals involved in the syndicate.

Earlier , Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar Police raided a flat in the Govandi area and seized narcotics worth over Rs 6 crore. Authorities recovered 3 kilograms of mephedrone (MD), estimated to be worth Rs 6 crore, along with 12 kilograms of high-grade ganja valued at approximately Rs 2.4 lakh, according to a Hindustan Times report.