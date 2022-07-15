Drunken husband strangles wife

A drunken husband strangles his wife over a trivial domestic issue. This incident came to light in Vasantnagar police station limits on Thursday and the police have handcuffed the accused husband.

Deceased wife's name is Rubina Mukhtar Khan (age 28, resident Mobinpura). A domestic dispute broke out on Wednesday between a husband and wife living in Mobinpura under Vasantnagar police station limits. Then, in a fit of rage, the husband strangled his wife. The incident came to light on Thursday morning. The husband has been detained by the Vasantnagar police. Deceased Rubina Mukhtar Khan and her husband Muktar Khan Sattar Khan Pathan (32) had an argument over a trivial reason.

According to the police, Mukhtar was under the influence of alcohol and his mental balance was disturbed. Rubina and Mukhtar always used to have arguments over minor reasons. On Wednesday night, the two again had an argument due to some reason. Then Mukhtar, who was drunk, killed his wife by strangling her. The accused has been arrested by the Vasantnagar police and Rubina's body has been sent to the Upazila Hospital here for post-mortem. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members. This incident is causing outrage in Mobinpura area.

Relatives got information about Rubina's death on Thursday. Later, her brother Sheikh Saddam Sheikh Ghafar (35, Res. Sukli, Distt. Umarkhed) lodged a complaint at Vasantnagar Police Station regarding the murder of Rubina. The police registered a case of murder against the accused. Vasantnagar police are conducting further investigations.