Dry Days in Maharashtra for Assembly Election 2024: Check Dates When Alcohol Sale Is Banned in State

The sale of alcohol will be banned in Maharashtra for four days in the coming week in the wake of the Assembly Election 2024 in the state. Liquor shops will remain closed on November 12, 18, 19, 20 and 23 owing to the Vidhan Sabha elections in the state.

It must be noted that the dry day is imposed 48 hours before the polling date. Polling in Maharashtra is scheduled for November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

Dry Days in Maharashtra During Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024

On November 12, Maharashtra observed a dry day due to the Kartiki Ekadashi festival, which means the sale of alcohol was prohibited.

On November 18, liquor shops are only allowed to open until 6 p.m. on Monday, two days before the assembly polls.

On November 19 there will be full day dry day before the voting day. This means that all places serving alcohol will remain closed for the entire day.

On November 20, the polling day, it will also be a full-day dry day as there will be a complete ban on the sale of liquor.

On November 23, vote counting and result day of the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be a full day of dry day.

Polling in Maharashtra is scheduled for November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, along with assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Also Read | After Nitin Gadkari and Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Helicopter Searched by EC Officials in Baramati.

Maharashtra will see a two-way contest between the Mahayuti alliance comprised of the BJP, Eknath Shinbde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP with Maha Vikas Aghadi, consisting of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.