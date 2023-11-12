Eatery owner murdered in Nagpur over non-payment of Diwali bonus

A dhaba owner was allegedly strangled, stabbed and bludgeoned to death by two of his workers at the eatery near Kuhi phata in Nagpur rural police area in the wee hours of Saturday. The victim, Raju Dhengre, had refused to meet the workers' demand for a Diwali bonus, which led to the murder.

Raju Bhaurao Dhengre (48) was hit on the head with a wooden log and strangled in his eatery in Pachgaon on the Nagpur-Umred road at around 3:30am, the Kuhi police station official said.“Two of this employees wanted to go for Diwali vacations to their native Madhya Pradesh. There was some disagreement and argument over the salary and bonus of the accused, who later killed Dhengre when he was asleep,” he said. They fled in Dhengre’s car, which they abandoned after it crashed near a bridge on Naag river in Vhirgaon, he added. Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule met senior officials of Nagpur rural police and sought immediate arrest of the killers of Dhengre, who was general secretary of the party’s Umred taluka unit.