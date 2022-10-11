EC allots two Swords and Shield symbol to Eknath Shinde faction

The Election Commission (EC) allots 'two swords and a shield' poll symbol to Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

The Shinde faction had sent three new election symbols to the Election Commission (EC) regarding the Andheri assembly by-election in Mumbai. A day earlier, the Election Commission had rejected his three symbols including the gada (mace).

The EC has named the Eknath Shinde faction as Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray faction as Shiv Sena. Thackeray's party has been alloted the torch symbol.