EC dismiss suggestions of final order on Shiv Sena poll symbol dispute

Rival factions of the Shiv Sena have already been allotted interim poll symbols which could be used in the upcoming by-elections in Maharashtra, the Election Commission (EC) functionaries said, dismissing suggestions that the poll panel could issue an early final order on their dispute.

A senior official said the last date for filing of nominations for Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly bypolls is on Tuesday, which may have fuelled speculation on an early final order on claims of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray to be the original Shiv Sena.

The official pointed out that the Election Commission had given an interim order last year allocating poll symbols and names to the rival Shiv Sena factions. The interim order stands till the final verdict is issued, he pointed out.

The bypolls for Kasba Peth and Chinhcwad were declared after the seats fell vacant following the death of two BJP legislators – Mukta Tilak on December 22 and Laxman Jagtap on January 3. The bypolls are scheduled for February 26.