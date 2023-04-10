EC revokes national status of NCP, TMC and CPI

The Central Election Commission has made a significant decision in Maharashtra politics by revoking the national status of three parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, and CPI. This decision, taken by the Election Commission, holds great importance in the political landscape of Maharashtra.

Last week, the Karnataka High Court directed the ECI to pass appropriate orders regarding the national party status of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by April 13.

The ECI issued show-cause notices to the three parties in July 2019, asking them to explain why their national party status should not be revoked, after their performance in the Lok Sabha elections that year.

Under Para 6B the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a party is eligible to be considered as a national party if it is a recognised state party in four or more states; if its candidates polled at least 6% of the valid votes in four or more states in the last Lok Sabha or Assembly election and it has at least four MPs elected in the last election or if it wins at least 2% of the total Lok Sabha seats in at least three states.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has achieved significant victories in the elections and currently holds majorities in Delhi and Punjab with large vote shares. Moreover, in the recently held Goa Assembly elections, it garnered 6.77% of the votes.