ED arrests Pravin Raut, close associate of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Pravin Raut, a close associate of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, has been arrested. The action has been taken by the Enforcement Directorate in the land scam of Rs 1,034 crore. Pravin Raut is a director at Guruashish Construction, a subsidiary of HDIL.



Earlier, Pravin Raut's name was mentioned in the PMC Bank scam in December 2020. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached properties worth Rs 72 crore belonging to Pravin Raut in PMC bank loan cheating case, as his wife Madhuri Raut transferred Rs 55 lakh to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut. The amount was utilised for purchase of flat in Mumbai's Dadar East.