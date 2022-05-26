ED raids Anil Parab residence:'Central investigation agencies should not misuse powers', says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Thursday reacted over searches conducted by Enforcement Directorate involving Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab. He said,"Central investigation agencies have right (to search & raid) but they should not be misused powers. Don't know why this action has been taken against State Minister Anil Parab. All I want to say is that action should be held in a transparent manner."

Enforcement Directorate conducting raids at seven locations in Pune and Mumbai linked to Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab after the agency filed a case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids were carried at Parab's official as well as private residence. In September 2021, Parab appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the bribery and money laundering case against the former home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh.