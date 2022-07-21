ED seized NCP leader Praful Patel's house in Mumbai
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 21, 2022 06:48 PM 2022-07-21T18:48:08+5:30 2022-07-21T18:49:05+5:30
ED has seized NCP leader Praful Patel's house in Mumbai. This is a big blow for NCP. Praful Patel has been questioned by ED twice before. After that ED has taken this action. A major action was taken against Patel following the investigation conducted by the ED after two investigations.
Praful Patel has been found with irregularities in the records of his wealth, and property transactions.