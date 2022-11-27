ED summons Thackeray aide Sadanand Kadam in money laundering case.

The (ED) has summoned Sadanand Kadam, a close aide of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case.An FIR has also been registered against Kadam in the illegal resort case of Anil Parab in Dapoli, Ratnagiri.

Sadanand Kadam is the brother of former Sena MP Ramdas Kadam.The probe agency had earlier questioned Kadam in the money laundering case registered against Parab and others in connection with the Dapoli resort fraud case.Anil Parab has a resort in Dapoli which is allegedly illegal and Parab has also indulged in corruption to build it. ED also intensified the investigation regarding this resort of Anil Parab.