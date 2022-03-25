ED takes possession of Pratap Sarnaik's assets worth Rs 11.36 crore in NSEL scam

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Saranaik's assets worth Rs 11,36,00,000 crore have been seized by the ED in connection with the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) scam. Therefore, this is the second blow to Shiv Sena in the last two weeks.

The ED has taken this action in the NSEL scam case. ED has seized two flats in Thane. The action was taken under the Money Laundering Prevention Act. After this action of ED, the ongoing allegations between Shiv Sena and BJP are likely to intensify.