'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai': PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress for Dividing Tribal and Social Communities (Watch Video)

In recent days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s raised the slogan "Batenge to Katenge" has sparked widespread discussion. Yogi Adityanath, who is visited Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections, introduced the slogan during his campaign rally. Now, in a rally held in Dhule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced a new slogan, "Ek Hain To Safe Hain," which many witnessed an evolution of Yogi’s original message. This latest slogan has stirred further debate and speculation about its implications for the election campaign.

PM Narendra Modi took a jab at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Friday, November 8, alleging that the opposition was playing caste politics. PM Modi also hit at the Congress party and said that the party's agenda is to create a rift between all the country's tribal communities.

Addressing an election rally at Maharashtra's Dhule, PM Modi said, “A dangerous game of pitting one caste against another is being played by the Congress. This game is being played because Congress can never see the Dalits, backward classes, and tribals progressing. This is the history of Congress."

PM Narendra Modi Raised New Slogan During Maharashtra Election Rally, Says 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai'

#WATCH | Dhule, Maharashtra: Addressing a public rally, PM Narendra Modi says, "Congress' agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country... When Congress tried this conspiracy with religious groups, it led to the partition of the country. Now… pic.twitter.com/c4bcyKWVO5 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2024

PM Modi further said the people of Maharashtra have already seen MVA's mis-governance for two and a half years. "Congress' agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country. When Congress tried this conspiracy with religious groups, it led to the partition of the country. Now Congress is inciting SC, ST, and OBC categories against each other. There can be no bigger conspiracy for India. You will stay strong as long as you stay united. 'Ek hai toh safe hai," said PM Modi.

Adding further, PM Modi said, "The opposition is trying everything to stop the Majhi Ladki Bahan Yojana. Congress ecosystem members have reached the courts against this scheme. They want to discontinue this scheme as soon as they come to power... Every woman needs to be aware of the MVA. They cannot see women getting empowered. The whole state and the country are seeing how MVA people have resorted to using abusive language against women."

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.