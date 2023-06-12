Eknath Shinde calls urgent meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has convened a meeting today, bringing together Shiv Sena's MLAs, MPs, leaders, and deputy leaders. This meeting has been called in commemoration of Shiv Sena's foundation day, which falls on June 19. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be celebrating Shiv Sena's anniversary at NESCO in Goregaon. Tonight's meeting will see Chief Minister Eknath Shinde providing guidance to the legislators and MPs on various matters. A separate meeting of the Shiv Sena will also be held tonight at 9 PM in the NSCI Auditorium in Worli.

Shiv Sena was established on June 19, 1966. This year, for the first time, Shiv Sena will be celebrating two anniversaries. Both Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Thackeray's Shiv Sena will have separate anniversary events. Last year, on June 20, the day after its anniversary, Shiv Sena found itself in a situation where neither the past nor the future could be clearly defined.

Following the results of the Legislative Council elections, Eknath Shinde took 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and left. Consequently, Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as the chief minister, leading to the disintegration of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Eknath Shinde not only took the oath as the chief minister but also asserted his claim to the Shiv Sena. Subsequently, a conflict ensued between the Shiv Sena and the Election Commission. Eventually, the Election Commission granted the name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol of the bow and arrow to Eknath Shinde's faction. Following this, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena will commemorate the party's anniversary. Prior to this, Eknath Shinde's party had also organized a Dussehra rally.