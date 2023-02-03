Eknath Shinde directs BMC commissioner to prioritise pollution control and better health system among others in BMC budget

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal (Administrator) to prioritise pollution control, strengthening of the health system, administration transparency, and city’s beautification while making the municipal corporation’s budget.

Shinde’s direction came as BMC is to present the budget of the richest corporation in the country tomorrow. Committed to providing clean air to the city, the CM said, to control pollution and air quality in Mumbai, air purifier towers should be installed in the city like they are installed in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Lucknow.

The Guardian Minister for Mumbai suburban district and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha also stressed cleaner air quality in the city and assured that the air quality will improve within a month.

The air quality of Mumbai has worsened and we cannot sit idle without doing anything. Within a month you will notice an improvement in the air quality. We have conducted many meetings with the BMC regarding this issue.

About 27 per cent of the citizens of Mumbai are suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure disorders. The Chief Minister has directed that they should go door to door and prepare their data through the Municipal Health Department, a press note issued by the Public Relations department of government said.

