Eknath Shinde holds late-night meeting, amid resignation rumours

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday night at his official residence in Mumbai. The meeting lasted till 2 am. According to reports, the meeting was about the induction of nine NCP leaders, including Sharad Pawar's nephew, into the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde camp)'s alliance Ajit Pawar has been sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the president of Maharashtra BJP, addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding the Chief Ministership of Eknath Shinde. Bawankule clarified on July 5 that opposition parties were deliberately generating confusion. He affirmed that Shinde would continue to serve as the Chief Minister of the state. On July 2, the Shiv Sena-affiliated publication 'Saamana' reported that Eknath Shinde, along with 16 MLAs who had separated from the Shiv Sena nearly a year ago, could face "disqualification" according to constitutional provisions. In a stunning turn of events with far-reaching implications for both Maharashtra politics and the national political landscape, Ajit Pawar made a surprise decision to join the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. Taking everyone by surprise, the prominent leader of the NCP was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on July 2.