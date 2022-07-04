Eknath Shinde-led govt reaches majority mark of 144 in Maharashtra Assembly

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 144 in the Maharashtra Assembly, head count still going on.



The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn-in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4

On Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.