Eknath Shinde Unhappy, Devendra Fadnavis Set To Become New Maharashtra CM Claims Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister & RPI-Athawale President, Ramdas Athawale said the Maharashtra dispute should end soon as BJP's high command has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should be made the CM but Eknath Shinde is unhappy and his displeasure needs to be removed.He went on to say that the BJP has so many seats that even it will not agree. "I think that Eknath Shinde should take 2 steps back, just like Devendra Fadnavis took 4 steps back and worked under his leadership. Eknath Shinde should become Deputy CM or at least a central minister," he said.

Ramdas Athawale added that PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah will definitely think about it and some decisions should be taken quickly. "We very much need Eknath Shinde and his 57 MLAs and there should be a compromise quickly and the cabinet should be expanded with great confidence, but my party should get one ministerial post in that cabinet. I had made a similar demand to Devendra Fadnavis," he said.

"In my discussion with Fadnavis, I was informed that the Cabinet formation will be decided shortly, and the oath-taking ceremony will take place in the next two to three days. I have been assured that the RPI-A will also be allocated a ministry in the Cabinet," Athawale told IANS.The Union Minister expressed confidence in Fadnavis' leadership, asserting, "Devendra Fadnavis will be chosen as the next Chief Minister. The BJP has got 132 seats. Ajit Pawar also extended the support of 41 seats to Devendra Fadnavis. Discussions with Eknath Shinde are still underway."Athawale also suggested that Eknath Shinde, who led Shiv Sena to win 58 seats, should be honoured with a central position, while Shiv Sena should get one Deputy Chief Minister seat."Shinde's contribution is significant, with 57 seats and notable developmental work over the past 2.5 years. We respect his efforts," he added. In the recently-concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, securing 132 seats, followed by Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 57 and Ajit Pawar-led NCP with 41. The MahaYuti alliance collectively won a record 230 of the 288 seats, marking a historic victory.



