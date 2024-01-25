Eknath Shinde Urges Maratha Community to Avoid Protests Amid Positive Developments on Quota Demand

Amidst ongoing protests by Maratha leader Manoj Jarange, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the community of positive action on their quota demands and urged them to avoid agitations.

The state government is positively inclined towards the Maratha quota issue. We will take a decision soon, Shinde told reporters on Wednesday. "I appeal to the Maratha community to refrain from holding protests".

His statement came as Jarange and thousands of supporters marched towards Mumbai, demanding reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The march, which began in Jalna district on January 20, reached Pune on Wednesday and will continue to Mumbai on Thursday.

Shinde acknowledged the ongoing socio-economic and educational backwardness survey conducted by the state Commission for Backward Classes. Over 1.5 lakh people are working in three shifts to complete the survey, he said, adding that a special legislative session will be convened once the report is submitted to enact necessary legislation.

Manoj Jarange initiated a march from Jalna district on January 20, accompanied by thousands of supporters, advocating for the state government to grant Marathas quota under the OBC grouping in jobs and education.

The march, comprising several vehicles, traversed through Pune city on Wednesday, with plans to halt in Lonavala in the evening before continuing its journey towards Mumbai on Thursday. The chief minister's call for restraint aligns with the evolving positive developments surrounding the Maratha quota demand.