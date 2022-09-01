Eknath Shinde visits Ganesh mandals in Thane

In a short time, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has managed to strike a chord with the citizens of the state. A day after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at his official residence Varsha, Shinde visited Ganesh Pandals in the city including Thane his home turf. Talking to the media during the visit, an emotional Shinde said it was a great feeling to visit a place from where he started his political career decades ago.

"I am really happy that from this very place I started my career and climbed up the ladder to become the Chief Minister. I am delighted to mingle and interact with the people of the locality," he said.The CM, an MLA from Thane city, said a local outfit, the Jana Jagruti Mitra Mandal, reminded him of his early days in social and political life."Now a days we have contractors for each and everything and it is easy to organize celebrations on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. But during out time, things were difficult... people used to come forward and donate for puja and other celebrations," Shinde said. He prayed for development of the state."I am happy to meet my old friends and people from the locality. May God bless Maharashtra and shower his blessings on us for better management of the state*s affairs," Shinde said.