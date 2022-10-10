Eknath Shinde's faction gets Balasahebchi Shiv Sena name for bypoll election

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction will use the name ‘Balasahebchi Shiv Sena’ (Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena), while the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp will call itself ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as has been decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Election Commission allotted the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and flaming torch symbol to the Shiv Sena faction led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.