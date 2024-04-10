Election Commission Enforces Ban on Loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am During Lok Sabha Campaigns

Mumbai: In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Central Election Commission has banned the use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am. Otherwise, action will be taken to confiscate the sound material.

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections has begun. Leaders and their workers are walking the streets for campaigning. Loudspeakers are installed in such a way that the leader's 'voice' can be heard to reach the public. The order has been issued to ensure that the citizens' sleep is not disturbed and the environment is protected.

Action taken in case of violation of noise pollution norms

Citizens are inconvenienced by loudspeakers blaring at night for campaigning. Therefore, the Central Election Commission has laid down rules regarding the use of loudspeakers during election campaigning. The state government and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board have been entrusted with the responsibility of checking whether the leaders and their workers violate these rules.



If a speaker is installed in the vehicle and a campaign is to be conducted, it is mandatory to report it to the concerned authority. If not recorded, the vehicle and speaker will be impounded. The MPCB is free to take action as per rules if noise pollution norms are violated.