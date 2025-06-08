‘Election Commission Must Answer Rahul Gandhi’s Concerns,’ Says Sanjay Raut (Watch Video)

LOP and congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement created a new stir in political circle. Rahul Gandhi claimed that Assembly elections Maharashtra were a match-fixing plan designed to manipulate the democratic system and same thing is going to happen in Bihar too. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had strongly criticized in an article that such misdeeds are committed wherever the BJP has to face defeat. While BJP leaders strongly retaliated to his statement. In response to which Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut reacted and supported Rahul Gandhi's stand. He also stated that he is an extraordinary leader.

While talking to PTI , Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi’s article, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, “I have read his article. The Election Commission should answer what he has asked, but the EC isn’t able to do that. Why is the BJP answering?... He hasn’t questioned (Maharashtra CM) Devendra Fadnavis. Rahul Gandhi is the Lok Sabha LoP. There is no use in Devendra Fadnavis writing any article. No one will read his opinion.”

Meanwhile, Raut claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s recent article has created unease within the BJP. “The article has exposed how Narendra Modi and his team win elections. The public is now aware,” he said. He also criticized the BJP for allegedly misusing the armed forces' uniform in their election campaigns, saying such tactics damage democratic integrity.