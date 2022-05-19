Elections now depends on weather forecast, says EC

The Supreme Court has ruled that local body elections should be held in districts where rainfall is low. Considering the district wise rainfall statistics, it is possible to hold elections in June in all parts of the state except Konkan. In July, however, elections will not be possible.

The state Election Commission's claim that elections could not be held in June due to rains has been refuted by the rainfall figures for the last five years. Except for Konkan, the rest of the state has less than 15 days of average rainfall in June. Although the monsoon is expected to arrive six to seven days earlier this year, it is expected to be average in June. Therefore, if the State Election Commission really shows the will, elections can be held in the state. Most states receive 20 to 25 days of rainfall in July. Therefore, the environment is not right for the July elections.

This conclusion is based on the data provided by the Statistics Department of the Department of Agriculture. Accordingly, in June, the Konkan has received more than 25 days of average rainfall in all the four years except 2019 in the last five years. Therefore, it is not possible to hold elections in Konkan in June. However, in the rest of the state, except 2020 and 2021, the average rainy days in the other three years are 7 to 15 days. In 2020 and 2021, these days are 15 to 18 in Western Maharashtra and East Vidarbha. Therefore, it seems possible to hold elections here as well.

These figures show good rainfall throughout the state in the month of July. It seems to be raining for the whole month in Konkan. In East Vidarbha districts, the average is 20 to 25 days. In Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, West Vidarbha, it is becoming clear that this rain fell for 15 to 22 days. In the same month, it is seen that the average rainfall of the month has reached all over the state. So this month appears to be rainy. As a result, it will not be possible to hold elections this month.

Even in the month of August, considering the figures for the last five years, it is becoming clear that it is raining for a whole month in Konkan. However, with the exception of 2020, the rest of the state will receive 7 to 15 days of rainfall. In 2020, most parts of the state received good rainfall. Figures show that the average number of rainy days this month is more than 20. The same situation is seen in September.