Emergency Services Helpline 112: Police Responded in Mira-Bhayander in Less Than 4 Mins

Beed: The Maharashtra Police had appealed to the general public to contact dial 112 in case of distress. In 2023, 1.145 million people contacted and sought help. The police also appeared to be on alert. Police assisted the victim in 8 minutes and 40 seconds after receiving the call. Mira Bhayander has the fastest service in the state in 3 minutes and 25 seconds, while Dhule district has the last with 15 minutes and 22 seconds.

More complaints related to women

Most of the complaints on Dial 112 are related to these women. There are also more cases of domestic disputes.



MDT machines in every police station

Each police station in the state has a separate officer and staff for Dial 112, as well as a control room at the headquarters. Each police station has 2 to 10 MDT (Mobile Data Terminal) machines. As soon as the call is received, the concerned police officers leave for help.

Misleading calls

Many of the calls to DIAL 112 are fake or not police-related. A few days ago, the police received a misleading call in Beed. The police have also appealed to people not to make such misleading calls.