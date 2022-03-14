Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 267 points
By ANI | Published: March 14, 2022 10:32 AM2022-03-14T10:32:07+5:302022-03-14T10:40:03+5:30
Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 267.66 points and Nifty up by 53.70 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 267.66 points or trading at 55,817.96 and up by 0.48 per cent at 10:10 AM.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,684.20 at 10.10 AM, up by 53.70 points or 0.32 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor