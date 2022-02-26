Escape from Ukraine: 'Ghar Wapasi' for 219 Indians by AI flight to Mumbai
By IANS | Published: February 26, 2022 08:54 PM2022-02-26T20:54:08+5:302022-02-26T21:15:37+5:30
Mumbai, Feb 26 Answering the prayers of hundreds of their anxious relatives, 219 Ind, mostly students and a ...
Mumbai, Feb 26 Answering the prayers of hundreds of their anxious relatives, 219 Ind, mostly students and a majority of them girls, finally landed here by Air India's first evacuation flight from Bucharest, Romania, on Saturday evening, officials said.
The AI-194 special service with the passengers largely Indian students studying in various universities in Ukraine landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app