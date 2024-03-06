Even Doctors Should Not Self-Medicate, Say Medical Experts after the Death of Resident Doctor from Sion Hospital

Mumbai: The body of a resident doctor studying in the second year of general surgery at Lokmanya Tilak Medical College (Sion Hospital) in Sion was found in his hostel room on Thursday. The hospital authorities have said that the doctor self-injected saline to treat his fever and died due to its reaction. Therefore, not only ordinary people but even doctors should not treat themselves, which is dangerous, say medical experts.

Instead of treating it yourself, one should consult a medical expert. These issues have already been discussed in detail at several medical conferences as well. In many cases, pills that are readily available in medicine are taken for common illnesses. However, in rare cases, it can also trigger a drug reaction. Resident of Sion Hospital, Saurabh Dhumal took antibiotics from saline for two days as he developed a fever and died of its reaction. The incident has sent shockwaves through medical circles.

1) In many cases, doctors or even ordinary people are self-medicating after getting sick on several occasions.

2) However, it is often said that one should not treat oneself in this manner.



3) Because when we are sick, our mental state is not good.

"If one is treating the common cold with simple medicine, I can understand for a while. However, if you need certain medications for your worsening condition, you should get them from a specialist. Because there are some new drugs that don't quickly know how to react. There have been some incidents in the past in which people had to face major health problems by self-medicating. - Dr. Avinash Supe, former Dean, of KEM Hospital

"No matter how smart the doctor is, he should not treat himself in any way. This is because there may be some mistake in the doctor's treatment of themselves. Family physicians should also not apply saline at home if a family member is sick and needs saline. Saline should be applied only in clinics, nursing homes, or hospitals. Because any drug can react at any time. So it's important to be careful," Dr Santosh Kadam, Maharashtra Elected President, Indian Medical Association