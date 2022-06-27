Even if you cut my neck, I will not choose the path of Guwahati: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned by the ED in a case related to Pravin Raut and Patra Chawl land scam case. Responding over this matter the leader said, "I have just heard I received a summons from ED. Good. There are major developments in Maharashtra. Shiv sainiks have entered this battle. Even if you cut my neck, I will not choose the path of Guwahati. Come and arrest me!"

Earlier, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that he did not want to hurt anyone's sentiments, as he called rebel party MLAs in Guwahati as “living corpses”.

"I will repeat it, "those who stay in a party for 40 years and then run away, their souls are dead, they do not have anything left in them", these are the lines said by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. I didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiment, I just said the truth," Raut said.



