Experimental Farmers from Japan Visit Satara to Study Mahabaleshwar Strawberries

Satara: A group of experimental farmers from Japan's M-2 Labo Agronovation on Wednesday visited the Gehu Gerva Research Centre in Mahabaleshwar. During this visit, they learned about wheat, different varieties of strawberries, cultivation methods, advanced technology, environment, etc.

Although Mahabaleshwar is a world-class tourist destination, the city has acquired the GI tag of 'Strawberry Land'. Mahabaleshwar taluka alone accounts for 80 percent of the country's strawberry production. New modifications are being made to the strawberry crop every day, and this research is becoming important for farmers. On Wednesday morning, experimental farmers Yuriko Kato and Yoshito Dinawa of M-2 Labo Agronovation in Japan visited the Gehu Gerva Research Center in Mahabaleshwar.

Strawberries have been cultivated in Japan for the past four decades. Can the environment of Mahabaleshwar be conducive to some Japanese varieties of strawberries? These farmers learned about it. Assistant Professor of Horticulture Darshan Kadam briefed the farmers about the strawberries of Mahabaleshwar, various varieties, methods of cultivation, new technology, etc. Vikrant Sali informed them about the Gehu Gerva research. Foreign farmers expressed their desire to work in research work in strawberries.