Fadnavis: Only Eknath Shinde will take oath as CM today

There has been a new twist in the state politics that has been going on for the last few days. Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He will be supported by BJP. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has announced that he will support this government. Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde went to the Raj Bhavan and demanded the establishment of power from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. After that Devendra Fadnavis held a press conference and commented on various topics. After the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, an alternative government was needed. Therefore, today, under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, with the support of Shiv Sena Legislative Group, BJP and 16 independents, Eknath Shinde will become the Chief Minister, said Devendra Fadnavis. Also, only Eknath Shinde will sworn in at Raj Bhavan today, said Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP and Shiv Sena had an alliance in the 2019 assembly elections. Through this alliance, BJP won 105 seats and Shiv Sena 56 seats. We had a majority of 170 out of 161 alliances and independents. BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government will be formed. At that time, Prime Minister Modi had announced that he would become the Chief Minister of BJP. But unfortunately after the results of that election, Shiv Sena and its leaders took a different decision, said Devendra Fadnavis.