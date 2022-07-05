Fadnavis snatches mic from CM Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray reacts

Uddhav Thackeray has slammed Fadnavis for snatching a mic from Shinde yesterday and he will not understand what else he will snatch tomorrow. Uddhav Thackeray has raised this topic in the meeting of women office bearers of Shiv Sena. While answering a question at a press conference on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken a mic in front of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and answered it himself.

Uddhav Thackeray strongly criticized Devendra Fadnavis in today's meeting. He also criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde without mentioning his name.