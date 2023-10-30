Failure of triple engine govt in Maharashtra: Supriya Sule reacts after MLA's house set on fire

On the attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Prakash Solanke's Beed residence by pro-Maratha reservation protestors, NCP MP Supriya Sule said that this is a complete failure of the Home Minister of Maharashtra and the government. This is the failure of triple engine government in Maharashtra. Today an MLA's house is set on fire, what is the Home Ministry and Home Minister doing? It is their responsibility.

These are sporadic events which are taking place. There is unrest in the society. Non-challengeable reservation should be carved out adhering to the norms set by the Supreme Court and as per the Constitution, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai.

NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's residence in Maharashtra's Beed was on Monday set on fire by a group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors. Solanke said that he and his family were safe adding that there was a huge loss of property due to fire. This come amidst an indefinite fast by activist Manoj Jarange who sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.